SALEM, N.H. – Longtime Superintendent Michael Delahanty will retire at the end of this academic year, he announced late Tuesday.
Since the single-town School Administrative Unit was established in 1967, Delahanty is just the third superintendent. The School Board appointed him to the role in 2004.
The first superintendent, Paul Johnson, hired him to fill a North Salem principal vacancy in the winter of 1987.
“The second, Dr. Henry LaBranche, provided me with opportunities to assume greater responsibilities at different school levels,” Delahanty said.
Next, Salem schools will be led by Maura Palmer, a current assistant superintendent who has worked alongside Delahanty in various leadership roles for 25 years.
In a districtwide statement to all staff, Delahanty wrote, “I’m pleased to let you know that the School Board has appointed Mrs. Palmer to replace me and become the school district’s fourth Superintendent of Schools.”
He added, “She has accepted increasing levels of responsibility through her current role. She will be an outstanding school superintendent.”
Delahanty steps away from the top job with 42 years in education; 33 of which he spent in Salem.
“It’s been a privilege to work with hundreds of talented and passionate educators through the years,” his statement reads. “It’s been my good fortune to serve in such a caring district with strong school boards and a supportive community.”
He made clear, “the pandemic and virus have not influenced my decision,” noting instead, “it’s a good time for me to depart” after reaching long-sought achievements.
Delahanty has advocated for a sorely needed middle school renovation and refurbishment project, supported by voters last March, just before the pandemic took hold.
He said this week that construction documents are almost complete, bid documents will be distributed to potential subcontractors by the end of the month, and work should begin in late March.
“I’ll look forward to working hard alongside all of you through the remainder of this school year,” he said. “I can’t imagine a better staff with whom to be completing my long personally and professionally rewarding career.”
Check back at eagletribune.com and future print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for more about Delahanty's career in Salem.