METHUEN — Yard waste that has been waiting since mid-April to be picked up will have to wait a bit longer.
The delay was initially created when the Department of Public Works was unable to make a deal for a packer truck they were renting, which they were planning to use for picking up bags of leaves and branches that residents put out for collection.
Now, it’s also a question of agreeing to spend a sizable sum of money.
Department of Public Works Director Pat Bower told the City Council Monday that, as he had promised at the previous meeting on May 1, he was seeking bids from vendors to collect yard waste for the next eight weeks.
“We just got some numbers in on that,” Bower said. “It’s very expensive. I don’t want to say what the numbers are now because we’re still waiting for other numbers to come in.”
Bower said that, while it is difficult to get vendors to make bids, he also doesn’t expect to be able to make a deal for a truck in the immediate future.
“The only other option would be to rent one, which is also very expensive for something that ultimately we don’t end up owning,” Bower said. “We’re in a precarious situation, unfortunately. We’re going to have to make a tough decision.”
Bower said that while seeking bids he had spoken to E.L. Harvey, the company that picks up trash in Methuen, about removing yard waste.
“He’s ready to go in a couple of weeks,” Bower said. “He’s got a truck dedicated to this, and he has the people dedicated to it.”
E.L. Harvey would also be willing to perform the task on a regular weekly schedule, rather than doing it all on Saturdays, as Bower had previously suggested they might do.
“It’s just a question of whether we’re willing to spend the money,” Bower said.
Council Vice Chair Joel Faretra said that some decision should be made before the next City Council meeting on June 6, which is three weeks away and just two weeks before the beginning of summer.
“I’m thinking three weeks is probably too long at this point to wait until that would have come to us,” he said.
Council Chair Eunice Zeigler said that, if it requires calling a special meeting to get something done, she would propose that to the council.
“This is a matter of great concern for many residents,” Zeigler said.
