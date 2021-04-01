North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.