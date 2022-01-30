BOSTON — The elimination of federal unemployment programs last year caused a surge in requests for food stamps and other public assistance programs.
That’s according to newly released data by the state Department of Transitional Assistance, which shows the number of Massachusetts households seeking food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has jumped to more than 570,000 — a 27% increase over pre-pandemic levels.
The state also has seen a spike in requests for the primary cash assistance program, Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, and another program, Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled and Children.
In November, there were 79,981 individuals receiving TAFDC benefits compared to 73,801 in December 2019, according to the state. The EAEDC program caseload stood at about 23,743 in November, a 6.5% increase over the previous month, according to state data.
Advocacy groups say demand for food assistance has soared amid the ongoing economic turmoil created by the pandemic and the loss of federal unemployment benefits for workers still impacted by joblessness.
Three pandemic-related unemployment benefits established by the March 2020 CARES Act, including a $300 weekly payment, expired on Sept. 6, with estimated 300,000 workers losing federal jobless benefits.
Massachusetts was one of the first states to authorize the federal jobless benefits, including one that for “gig” economy workers who didn’t qualify for a regular state unemployment benefits. It was one of the last states to end the programs, allowing jobless workers to collect the benefits to the end of the federal deadline.
Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta had warned that the loss of federal unemployment benefits was “the biggest workforce challenge in our lifetime” and pushed for more training and job placement efforts to absorb the impact on workers. The state also hosted a number of job fairs late last year.
Overall, the state has seen a steadily declining number of people seeking unemployment benefits. There were 9,361 new filings for state benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 15, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s 2,176 fewer than in the previous week. The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% in December.
But advocates expect the issue of food security to linger for a number of years as workers impacted by the pandemic slowly find their way back to the workforce.
State leaders have responded to overall demand for food assistance by making it easier for people to access benefits and pumping more money into food programs.
The Baker administration has diverted more than $100 million in state and federal funding into the fight against food insecurity during the pandemic, helping overburdened food banks and providing meals directly to needy families.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also taken steps to make it easier to get food stamps by loosening the verification requirements for new applicants.
Anti-poverty advocates are making a push to expand welfare benefits as part of a campaign to lift tens of thousands of children out of “deep poverty.”
One proposal, backed by more than half of the 200-member state Legislature, would increase welfare benefits through the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, by 20% every year until the payments reach 50% of the federal poverty level.
That would raise benefits for an average family of three to $915 a month.
In 2020, lawmakers approved a plan increasing child welfare benefits for the first time in two decades, but advocates say more help is needed.
Sue Gabriel, executive director of Bootstraps Food Pantry in Beverly, said food insecurity during the pandemic has skyrocketed and shows few signs of subsiding with people losing unemployment benefits and facing housing problems.
“The need out there is still huge oh there’s no question that the loss of those programs affects people,” she said. “We’re still seeing a lot of demand.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.