LAWRENCE — Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general advocated for their issues and how they relate to the Merrimack Valley during a public forum at Northern Essex Community College's Lawrence Campus.
The July 28 forum was hosted by The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. Candidates Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riordan answered questions fielded by EforAll Merrimack Valley, The Lawrence Partnership and The Davis System.
With current Attorney General Maura Healey running for governor, Massachusetts will look to the November general election to elect the state’s next “people’s lawyer.” The primary election on September 6 will determine which candidate gets the Democratic nod to run against Republican candidate James McMahon in the general.
September's election will be the first since the 2020 census redistricting. This forum aimed to focus on the impact these candidates could have on the Lawrence community and how their issues affect their representation and what matters in the Merrimack Valley.
Campbell emphasized how her legal, legislative and life experience correlates to issues present in Lawrence, which gave way to some of her biggest concerns and solutions she discussed: reform in the criminal justice system and affordable housing.
Campbell is a former Boston city councilor who related her family’s struggles in the criminal justice system and how she would tackle the "cradle-to-prison pipeline."
Campbell also offered her possible solutions to ease affordable housing struggles and gentrification in Lawrence. She also added that the AG's office can be used to hold landlords accountable, protect tenants and make sure residents are housed.
“The office has the tools and resources to help people stay in their homes,” Campbell said.
She plans to enforce housing laws and address discrimination within the system. Campbell discussed the lengths she’d go to to use her platform to end cycles of poverty, build wealth and open opportunities that would lead people into home ownership. That in turn, Campbell hopes, would free up more public housing and aid the housing shortage.
Quentin Palfrey worked 20 years as an election protection attorney and was a former assistant attorney general in the health care division. Palfrey used his time in front of the crowd to touch upon how he’d handle housing stability, police accountability and voting rights, among other issues.
He appealed to the Lawrence audience by telling them he’d invest in communities like theirs to “take on structural racism and create opportunity for everyone,” expanding on the public school system as opposed to charter schools.
As to how he’d be beneficial for a gateway city like Lawrence, Palfrey referenced holding police accountable and fighting racial injustice in the legal system. He added he would work to correct corruption and mismanagement in the state.
Palfrey also commented on the hot topic of the evening: affordable housing. He said he sees rent control as a solution and plans to stand up against special interests to fight for housing justice against big banks and landlords.
Palfrey added that he would work to enforce labor laws, along with civil rights laws, to protect workers and their earnings.
Shannon Liss-Riordan drew on her experience as a 23-year labor lawyer and her fight for workers’ rights that would continue in the attorney general position.
Liss-Riordan emphasized making constituent outreach more accessible and keeping outposts to make the AG's office more responsive to complaints.
She also tackled the issue of affordable housing, saying she’d take on landlords, banks and corporations to make sure laws are enforced and people are protected.
Using Lawrence immigrant workers as an example, Liss-Riordan reiterated throughout her responses how she would use the attorney general’s office to advocate for workers’ rights. She said the people of Lawrence could use a win and knows times are tough with inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses.
“Employees need strong representation and that’s a critical part of the attorney general’s office,” Liss-Riordan said.
