BOSTON -- House Democrats on Wednesday rejected a plan to put the brakes on the state's gas tax to provide relief for motorists who are feeling pain at the pumps amid skyrocketing fuel costs.
The proposal by members of the House Republican minority called for suspending the 24-cent tax when the price rises above $4 dollars a gallon, as it has in the past week. If the price of gas dropped below $3.75 a gallon, the gas tax would be re-imposed.
GOP lawmakers said the temporary suspension of the tax would show solidarity with Bay Staters who are paying some of the highest gas prices on record.
"They're the ones paying for it," state Rep. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, the amendment's sponsor, said in remarks on the House floor. "This is something that we need to give to our residents to show them that we have skin in the game."
The amendment was offered during debate on Gov. Charlie Baker's $1.6 billion supplemental budget, which provides money for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, transportation projects and state rental assistance programs. The massive spending bill was approved by a vote of 156-0.
Rep. William Straus, D-Mattapoisett, who co-chairs the Legislature's Transporation Committee, argued that freezing the gas tax would jeopardize the state's bond rating and reduce the amount of money available to help fix potholes, bridges and other infrastructure. He urged lawmakers to reject the proposal.
The biggest concern, he said, is that the move would siphon away millions of dollars the state uses for collateral to pay down debt on its bond obligations, which would negatively impact the bonding rate.
"I know it is meant as an effort to recognize what is happening out there," Straus said. "But by targeting the gas tax, and taking it away from our bond repayment obligations, we will really do more harm than good."
A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent gasoline prices soaring to record levels in the past week.
Gas prices in Massachusetts shattered records Tuesday after rising to an average of $4.24 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association of the Northeast.
The pain at the pumps is only likely to increase following a decision by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to block imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal.
Rejection of the GOP plan to suspend the gas tax drew heckles from conservative pro-business groups that have been pushing for a suspension.
"Despite record gasoline prices, the House of Representatives once again proved how selfish they are with our money," said Paul Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. "They had an opportunity to provide temporary gas tax relief and they voted it down and didn’t even have the courage to go on record with their vote."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.