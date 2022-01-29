HAVERHILL — State transportation officials said workers will be conducting critical in-water demolition work on the piers (support structures) of the old I-495 southbound bridge that crosses the Merrimack River in Haverhill. Traffic will not be interrupted by the work, officials said.
The work activities will involve underwater concrete demolition and removal, officials said.
The demolition work will take place Monday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 5, starting each day at 6 a.m. and continuing to the next day at 2 a.m. Work will continue through February and will have no traffic on I-495 southbound.
Noise generating work will be limited from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Noise levels will be monitored throughout the work, with noise control measures being implemented when needed, officials said.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
