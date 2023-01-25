HAVERHILL — Retired Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro has asked the state’s Contributory Retirement Appeal Board to overturn a decision by the city’s retirement board denying him a disability pension.
If the city’s decision were to be overturned, a disability pension would boost DeNaro’s pension of about 50% to 72% of the average of his last three years of contractual pay, taking it from about his current $92,000 before federal taxes in annual retirement pay, based on his nearly 19 years of service, to about $132,000 tax free.
Any employee approved for a disability pension is entitled to 72% retirement pay officials said.
Haverhill Retirement Board Administrator David Van Dam said that during a Nov. 8, 2022 meeting of the retirement board, the board voted to deny DeNaro’s request for a disability pension DeNaro based on a publicly undisclosed health issue.
According to the official minutes of that Nov. 8 meeting, the board voted to convene in executive session to discuss “medical issues pertaining to member disability applications.” The result of that hearing was not indicated in the minutes.
DeNaro had filed for a disability retirement with the city in June 2021, according to city retirement board officials. His last day of work was to be June 30 of that year.
DeNaro had turned 65 that month, according to city officials, and was required by state law to retire at this age. He was to receive his first “superannuation” retirement payment one month after his retirement date, officials said.
According to the city’s human resources department, DeNaro began his job with the city on Oct. 28, 2002, and that his contract expired Oct. 28, 2021.
According to the CRAB website, within a period of not less than 10 days or more than 60 days after an appeal is filed, CRAB must assign an appeal to an Administrative Magistrate at the Division of Administrative Law Appeals, which conducts a hearing and issues a final, written decision.
DeNaro, who was required to file his appeal within 14 days of the Haverhill Retirement Board’s Nov. 8 decision, still has a chance to win his case.
Under the Appeal Board rules, DeNaro may file an appeal of the DALA decision within 15 days of date of the decision. This appeal is made in writing to CRAB, which will review the DALA decision and will render its own, written decision. DeNaro may further appeal the CRAB decision to the Superior Court, according to the rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.