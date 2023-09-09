The New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition has scheduled five sessions around the state with hopes of encouraging more communities and groups to bring basic, preventative dental care to schools. Two more are planned in Laconia and Rochester.The events, aimed at local officials, school leaders, civic groups, and health care providers, are free but pre-registration is required by visiting nhoralhealth.org or by emailing Gail Brown, director of the coalition, at Gbrown@nhoralhealth.org.All sessions will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m.Sept. 6, in the conference room at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon Sept. 21, Home Healthcare, Hospice, & Community Services in Keene Sept, 26, AHEAD, Affordable Housing Education & Development in LittletonOct. 16, Community Campus in PortsmouthOct. 17, Northeast Delta Dental in Concord