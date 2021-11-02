LAWRENCE -- Broadway businessman and former City Councilor Brian DePena became the city's next mayor in Tuesday's election.
DePena thanked God, his wife, his family and his supporters as he declared victory before a crowd gathered around 9:15 p.m. at his Essex Street campaign headquarters.
DePena defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, who earned the most votes in the city's preliminary election in September.
Then, Vasquez and DePena defeated challengers Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, William Lantigua and Doris Rodriguez.
"Thank you, Lawrence ... Now it's the people's turn," wrote DePena, in a Facebook post Tuesday night.