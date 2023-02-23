LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena this week spoke of soaring inflation and the "senseless" war between Russia and Ukraine along with ongoing efforts by his administration to improve the city of Lawrence.
DePena, in his second state of the city address as mayor, also talked about federal recovery funds that will be used to bolster city services and infrastructure.
The $16 million will be used for a variety of projects in health and human services, arts and culture, housing and security, DePena told city councilors Tuesday night.
"I am proud to say that this is an exciting time for Lawrence because of the many great things we have accomplished in just one year. However, there is still much work to be done ... I am here to let you know how my administration will face and overcome our challenges and obstacles to continue raising our city to a higher standard of living," he said.
DePena delivered his speech in Spanish before the council. Nestor Castillo, his communications director, stood alongside DePena at the podium in the council chambers and translated the speech into English.
The mayor said $16 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds, which were provided to communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be distributed in the following areas:
- Health and Human Services: $2.9 million.
- Art and Culture: $1 million.
- Parks and Recreation: $1.4 million.
- Housing Assistance: $5,674.052
- Economic Development: $5.65 million.
- Community Security Initiative: $1 million.
- Disclosure, Advertising, and Technology: $1.55 million.
- Housing: $3,174,052.
DePena also said another $5 million in city money will be used to improve city streets and sidewalks.
"Building on our strong fiscal management, open government, the support of local, state, and federal elected officials, and the community at large, we will continue to raise our city to a higher standard of living. With this in mind, I assure you that Lawrence will continue to be a great place to live, study, work, and invest," he said.
DePena was elected mayor in November 2021, succeeding Acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
Vasquez, who was city council president at that time, became acting mayor after former Mayor Daniel Rivera took a state job in Boston.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.