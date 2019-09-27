Shelter available at Arlington School

LAWRENCE — A shelter has been put in place at the Arlington Middle School, 150 Arlington St., for people who were evacuated from their homes during the early morning major gas leak in South Lawrence. It is staffed by MEMA, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Food, beverages, and rest areas with cots are available. All displaced residents are encouraged to use the facility if necessary. The Red Cross is seeking volunteers who can work in shifts this afternoon and evening to staff the shelter as people come home from work.