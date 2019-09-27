DERRY — One Rockingham County deputy sheriff is currently on medical leave after attempting to take a wanted Derry man into custody Wednesday night, Chief Deputy Al Brackett said.
Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office were attempting to take Jason Hunkins, 32, into custody at his Derry home. Hunkins was wanted on nine active warrants issued by New Hampshire State Police, Brackett said.
"While they tried to take him into custody he (Hunkins) escalated it," Brackett said.
During the altercation at the apartment building at 5 East Broadway, Hunkins and one deputy fell down the stairs of the apartment building. Both were injured, Brackett said.
The deputy was hospitalized overnight with injuries related to the accident and released early Thursday morning, Brackett said.
Hunkins was bailed out of jail on the charges related to the warrants while he was being treated in the hospital. He left without being discharged, Brackett said.
The investigation into Wednesday night is ongoing and sheriff’s deputies will be seeking additional charges against Hunkins for his actions during the arrest, Brackett said.
A Derry woman who was living at the same address, Shannon Nelson, 33, was arrested on four charges in connection to the altercation, Brackett said.
Nelson was charged with simple assault, obstruction of government administration, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and resisting arrest or detention, and she was released on $800 personal recognizance bail pending arraignment, Brackett said.
According to police, Hunkins was arrested on warrants including operating after certified as habitual offender, reckless conduct, driving after suspension for DWI, driving without given proof, driving after suspension, disobeying, reckless driving, license required and misuse of plates.