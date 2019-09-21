DERRY — A Town Councilor voiced concerns over a local intersection that has been widened and improved, but was still potentially causing problems recently due to new lights that hadn't been activated yet.
At a recent meeting, Councilor Jim Morgan spoke out about the intersection of New Hampshire Bypass 28 at English Range and Scobie Pond roads.
The state's $1.2 million project widened the intersection, added turning lanes and updated traffic signals. But Morgan said he witnessed an accident on his way home from work recently and called out the confusion of the lights as a possible trigger for the accident.
"They have been blinking red and blinking yellow," Morgan said, adding he was about five cars back from a two-car accident prior to coming to the Council meeting. "This is no different than we had before."
"I think it's irresponsible to put traffic lights in, and don't have them activated," Morgan added.
That intersection was been on the minds of drivers and residents in past years, with the state hosting public meetings to gather public comment from the community.
In October 2015, Rosemary Robertson, a 62-year-old Somerville woman, was killed in a two-car crash at that intersection with Scobie Pond and English Range roads.
The fatal accident was one of 61 crashes at the busy intersection over a 10-year period, according to Michael Dugas, chief of preliminary design for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, who spoke at several earlier town meetings about the intersection project and presented statistics on the history of the area.
Derry's fire Station 3 is also located at the corner of Bypass 28 and English Range Road.
Morgan also noted that during construction, there were no lights.
"They came in on day one and took the flasher down," Morgan said. "It made no sense to me whatsoever. It made it more confusing to drive that area."
Morgan said he hoped the situation would be rectified.
"They (the state) spent all this money to effectively stop people from getting hurt, and we had a major accident there today."