DERRY — It’s a state success story, officials said, and it’s now located in Derry.
State and local officials, business leaders and other supporters gathered Tuesday for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Derry’s New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet.
The new outlet, located at 19 Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, spans 8,000 square feet and will serve the Greater Derry and Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
A former Goodwill store was once located in that space.
The new outlet is also near in proximity to a Walmart and Panera Bread and is part of the state’s mission to locate these stores in communities to help boost not only business and employment, but to help forge relationships with those communities.
Joseph Mollica, chairman of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, told those gathered at the new store that the Derry location suits that mission well.
“It was our goal to make a store back in Derry,” Mollica said.
A previous liquor/wine outlet in Derry, also in a Manchester Road plaza, closed.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told the crowd he is proud of what the state is doing and the success of the Liquor Commission’s quest to bring stores to communities like Derry.
“The stores look amazing,” Sununu said. “This is a place you want to come in.”
The governor also heralded the efforts that also put New Hampshire in the spotlight for its business and leadership model.
“(You find) the right location, the right mix to emphasize what we offer,” Sununu said.
The state commission modeled the new Derry outlet after several recently built NH Liquor and Wine Outlet locations.
Since 2012, the Liquor Commission has renovated, relocated or constructed 40 new NH Liquor and Wine Outlet locations in 35 communities.
In addition to the new Derry outlet, the commission has opened new NH Liquor and Wine Outlet locations in Manchester, Concord, Rindge, Claremont, New London and Littleton over the past year and is building a new Outlet in Nashua.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission operates 66 NH Liquor and Wine Outlets throughout the Granite State, providing more than 12 million annual customers with the widest selection of name brand wines and spirits at great prices and no taxes.
The state has been honored for its efforts in bringing the outlets to communities and its leadership with the state liquor/wine outlet model.
Since the state opened its very first liquor/wine outlet in 1934, more than $4 billion in net profits has been raised to fund programs including education, health and social services, transportation, natural resource protection, and addiction and treatment programs.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission contributed nearly $172.6 million in support of these programs in fiscal 2022.
