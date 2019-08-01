DERRY — As the summer rolls along, one local club is offering hundreds of youth a way to stay focused, have fun and enjoy the warm weather.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry is in full swing with up to 350 children coming to the East Derry Road facility for daily doses of exercise, games, computer work, arts and crafts and much more.
The club has offered the area's children a long list of activities to meet everyone's needs, whether it's a chance to make new friends and play outdoor sports, or just enjoy an indoor project or quiet time.
And since it opened in 1969, youth are learning all about being positive through mentoring opportunities, tutoring and other self-esteem building activities.
According to club office manager Kim Trull, children can choose how often they come through the summer. Some come for specialized days or the entire week.
And groups, wearing specific colors on their shirts, can rotate several times to take part in various activities.
"It's anything they wish to do, each group rotates to a different area," Trull said.
Children can also choose to sit quietly.
"Some want to sit and relax and read their books," Trull added.
Offering a safe and secure environment is key, club officials say, and some youth who started coming since first grade are now showing others the ropes.
Trull said some staff members were club members years ago and others who are now heading off to high school will remain on to be mentors as part of the club's junior staffing program.
"They've been here since first grade and don't want to leave," Trull said. "It also looks good on a resume or college application."
Trull said during the summer the club has about 32 on staff when days are busy.