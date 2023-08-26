DERRY — The fire department is celebrating another milestone as its 11th officer cleared an international fire officer certification program.
Officer Patrick Glennon is the most recent Derry fire officer to become certified by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
“It’s intimidating to put yourself out there to do it,” said Fire Chief James Richardson. “It’s impressive. It’s a lot of work and research and soul searching.”
CPSE is a third party network that evaluates an officer based around their career, education, community service, and other factors. There are only 702 officers who have receive certification from CPSE across the globe.
Derry’s fire department uses the CPSE accreditation program to determine if and when officers can be promoted within the ranks. Richardson said a firefighter can make it up to lieutenant before they need to seek certification.
Glennon said that he was extremely proud to be taking this step in his career, and that going through the application process was long, but worthwhile.
“It’s an excellent thing to go after and shows what you’ve done in your career and what you’re willing to continue to do for your career,” Glennon said. “It shows that you care about the job and that you always try to get better.”
The process of getting certified involves an application that could be up to 80 pages long, Richardson said, then that document is peer-reviewed by two or three other accredited firefighters across the country and sometimes even the world. After the application is reviewed, the firefighter has to be interviewed by the peer reviewers.
Richardson said the time from filling out the application to being certified can take up to eight months and numerous conversations, interviews, and revisions of the original application.
As far as he knows, Richardson said Derry is the only fire department to use this training model for promotions. He said it began with Chief Michael Gagnon. Richardson was actually the first CPSE certified fire officer in Derry.
Of the 702 officers certified through CPSE, 18 are from New Hampshire and of those 18, 11 are from Derry. Richardson said he plans to encourage more of his firefighters to become certified and hopes to one day have a full staff of certified officers.
“I’m proud of everybody who’s gone through that process and I hope everyone will continue down that road,” Richardson said. “Maybe our entire officer team will be credentialed. That’s something to be extremely proud of as an organization and even as a town.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be contacted at ksahagian@northofboston.com
