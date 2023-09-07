DERRY — After months of research and planning, the subcommittee tasked with finding a new way to power Derry presented its findings to the Town Council, and the council agreed.
Councilors on Tuesday approved the plan for Derry to broker energy on behalf of all residents, not just municipal buildings. The vote was 4 in favor and one abstention.
New Hampshire now allows towns to enter into community power purchase agreements in the hope of achieving lower prices. In June, the Town Council formed a subcommittee called “Derry Electric Aggregation Committee” to explore the alternative with third-party energy brokers.
Mike Fowler, Public Works Director, fully supports the plan. The Department of Public Works has managed energy purchases for town buildings, and is convinced the town can get a better deal by creating a larger purchasing group.
“Legislation at state level now allows communities to broker on behalf of all residents,” Fowler said. “That’s what this is about today, to provide residents with an opportunity with the larger buying power that wasn’t at their disposal without this plan.”
The plan that would allow the town to source energy for all of its residents through a company like Standard Power, which has the expertise in the energy market to shop around for the best rates and lower cost to citizens.
Residents who want to continue to purchase their electricity individually through public utilities like Eversource can choose to opt out of the program.
In addition to shopping for a lower energy rate, Emily Manns, the representative from Standard Power, said that the organization would also prioritize the use of renewable energy in addition to finding the best possible rate.
“Everybody in Derry benefits from that,” Fowler said.
Councilor Jim MacEarchern abstained from the vote because he felt it should be on an opt-in not opt-out basis.
“I’m a little concerned about the ‘opt-out’,” he said, adding that he wouldn’t be able to support a program where he was “forced” into a new contract. “I should keep what I have, and if you offer me an option, I can sign on the dotted line and get it.”
Derry residents can expect fliers in the mail explaining the program in October and November, Manns said.
Community power purchasing programs like this one have already been rolled out in Keene, Lebanon and Nashua in New Hampshire, as well as in several towns across Massachusetts.
The program won’t go into effect until it has been approved by the N.H. Public Utilities Commission, followed by procurement agreements and outreach to residential and commercial customers.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
