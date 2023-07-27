DERRY — A skateboarder who was hurt in a hit-and-run accident on High Street has returned home after a nearly weeklong stay at Elliot Hospital.
Jake Vallone, 19, spent six days at the hospital, the first three in the intensive care unit, following the accident July 20.
His older sister, Mollie Anctil, said he did not suffer any permanent disabilities, something for which she and her family are extremely thankful.
“We’re aware that there are other kids where that’s not the case,” Anctil said. “We’re so grateful that Jake can walk away from it.”
Vallone was skateboarding at 2 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV. Anctil said police determined he was dragged by the vehicle for about 60 feet before he was left on the side of the road.
A couple heard the accident from their home, allowing first responders to get to him quickly. Anctil said she and her family feel so lucky to have good Samaritans in town to help her brother.
Vallone’s mother, Deb Vallone, said the town has been very supportive during their family’s trying times.
“We want to extend thanks to our loving community,” she said. “We’ve lived here 20 years, Jake grew up here, and it’s been such a beautiful outpouring from the community. There’s been so much love and compassion.”
Anctil said her family is glad to him home, and they ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact police.
The Police Department is still investigating the incident.
“[Vallone] is home and OK,” Anctil said. “We’re grateful that he’s all right.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.