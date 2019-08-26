DERRY— Firefighters said they were called to a home at 151 Bypass 28 at about 2 a.m. Monday for a reported explosion and subsequent fire. It's the same home that police responded to several weeks ago to investigate a murder.
The fire early Monday took an hour to extinguish, according to a press release from the Derry Fire Department. Firefighters were called in from Londonderry and Windham to help stop the blaze, the statement said.
The statement said no one was injured, but the home was destroyed.
Several weeks ago, just after midnight on Aug. 10, police said they found a resident of the home, Ellen Munstis, 74, dead of a gunshot would.
The victim's husband, Roderick Monstis, 79, was arrested for the murder. Court documents say he is held in protective custody in Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.
The fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Prevention Bureau, Derry Police and the New Hampshire Fire Marshall's Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.