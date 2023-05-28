Derry honored as 'Municipal Energy Champion"

DERRY — The community is being honored for its forward thinking and out-of-the-box efforts to bring energy savings to town.
At a meeting May 16, town councilors and the town were recognized for municipal success and received a state Municipal Energy Champion Award through NH Energy.
The award was presented by Jeff Moulton, who leads the town’s Net Zero Task Force.
In presenting the award, Moulton told councilors the honor is well deserved as Derry is viewed as a community with forward thinking and a lot of strong initiatives in place to help conserve energy and save taxpayers money.
That includes putting solar panel arrays at the transfer station, with another large array set for the unused, capped old landfill property off Kendall Pond Road.
The town has also implemented many efforts in its buildings, utilizing energy-saving lighting and other systems to help save money.
Moulton said Derry’s efforts to save energy got a big boost with the formation of the Net Zero Task Force, which works on ways to support the town with sustainability and energy plans that can be put in place.
Moulton added the town had “aggressive goals” with projects and ideas and that led to Derry being honored with the award and being a strong leader in the field.
“We get a lot of calls from surrounding towns asking what we do differently,” Moulton said.
Moulton said the Net Zero group continues to meet and work with the town on more projects that can be accomplished to help save money.
He credited town administration, Town Council, and various departments including Public Works, for being a cohesive team to help implement projects that can make a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.