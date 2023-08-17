DERRY — After months of deliberation and research, the Derry Police Department has officially been given the green light to begin their K-9 program.
At the town council meeting on Tuesday night, the motion was passed unanimously after a detailed presentation by Police Chief George Feole that broke down the different costs.
The biggest change to the department besides creating the new position would be hiring an additional patrol officer, since the K-9 officer position would be filled internally. There would also be funds to outfit one of the older police vehicles as a K-9 unit, food and a kennel for the dog, and the dog itself.
“Federal law requires overtime to care for dog in off-duty hours,” Feole said during the presentation. “[The police department] has to pay them to care for the dogs.”
Overall, the town allocated $74,686 for the program, $51,714 for half of a regular patrol officer’s salary, $5,122 for overtime care for the dog, and $17,850 for program start-up costs for the first year. This doesn’t include the ongoing yearly costs of $15,000 for fiscal year 2025 and on.
While the total comes to about $75,000, Feole said there are grant programs that can drive that cost down. The police department would apply for the Stanton Foundation Grant, which could allocate up to $32,000 over a three-year period.
The program would officially begin in January. The department will choose which officer will become the human half of the K-9 team and procure a dog, ideally a Belgian malinois, and sign up for the Boston Police Department’s March K-9 training program.
This will be the first K-9 officer the town has ever had. At the town’s budget meeting for the police and fire departments in April, the idea was raised because many surrounding communities have K-9 units, including Londonderry and Salem.
Until this program began, the Derry Police Department relied on both local and state police for a unit involving a dog, whether it is for missing person searches, drug detection, or community relations.
“We call 15-16 times a year,” Feole said. “Sometimes they aren’t available.”
The councilors were all completely supportive of the new program. Many spoke about how there were probably going to be pet stores in Derry that would donate food and treats, while others were shocked that this would be the first police dog in the town’s history.
“We’re the fourth largest town in the state,” said councilor Brian Chirichiello, “It’s about time to get the dog.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.