American poet Robert Frost and his homestead in Derry made the "603 Reasons" New Hampshire is special list. The farm is now open for the season.
Derry library hosts ‘Fan Con’
DERRY — The Derry Public Library will hold its “Fan Con” event, formerly known as Comic Con, on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 64 E Broadway #2414.
Anime, superheroes, Star Wars and other gaming characters are welcome. There will be cosplay, trivia, gaming, prizes and more.
For more information, call 603-432-6140.
The Center for Life Management to welcome known meteorologist
ATKINSON — A prominent, nationally-known meteorologist will be the keynote speaker when The Center for Life Management in Derry holds a fundraiser on Thursday, June 8, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
Meteorologist, author and storyteller Ginger Zee of ABC News and “Good Morning America” is the guest speaker and will share her own struggles with anorexia, abusive relationships and depression.
The Center for Life Management has been providing comprehensive behavioral and mental health care to the region for more than 50 years and offering help for those of all ages.
Tickets are $100 per person and available at bit.ly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile.
Tables and sponsorships are available. Most sponsorships include access to a private welcome reception with Zee before the event.
For more information contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-956-0770 or email her at mballardsullivan@clmnh.org.
Fishing derby set in Derry
DERRY — The Beaver Lake Kids Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Beaver Lake — located two mile's from the center of Derry.
Register for the derby that day from 9:30 to 10 a.m. with fishing to follow at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded starting at 12 p.m.
The derby will be held rain or shine and is for youth 15 and under. The event is sponsored by the Beaver Lake Improvement Association.
Benefit yard sale to take place in Kingston
KINGSTON — The Friends of Kingston Open Space will conduct its annual benefit yard sale on Saturday, June 17, starting at 7:30 a.m. at 50 Rockrimmon Road.
Proceeds from the yard sale are used to help preserve open space.
Anyone interested in donating items can call 603-548-7448 or 603-642-8744 to coordinate delivery times.
Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market is back
DERRY — Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisan Market opens for its sixth season on June 7 at 1 West Broadway.
It will run every Wednesday for 18 weeks through September.
There is plenty of free parking available on the street and at two nearby municipal lots.
Patrons can expect to be able to purchase ingredients for a complete meal, and to buy some grab and go foods as well. This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries and more.
There will also be live music, children’s activities and artist demonstrations.
For more information, visit derryhomegrown.org, email info@derryhomegrown.org or call 603-479-5918.
