CHELMSFORD — A 59-year-old Derry, New Hampshire, man was killed Saturday night when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle on Interstate 495 north.
Darren Chinn was partly ejected from the Chevrolet Trailblazer after it collided with a Toyota C-HR shortly before 11:45 p.m., sending both vehicles off the three-lane highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The Trailblazer then flipped over and continued into the woods, striking a tree before coming to a rest on its side. Chinn died at the crash scene, state police said.
The Toyota C-HR came to a rest against a highway sign support. The unidentified driver was not injured, state police said.
State troopers from the Concord barracks responded to the accident along with the Chelmsford Fire and Police departments.
Troop A of the state police continues to investigate the accident along with its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.
