DERRY — A local man was arrested on Tuesday, July 18, for production with intent to distribute and importation of steroid drugs and is being temporarily held in federal custody.
Ralph Cardarelli, 44, of Derry, was allegedly importing different base components, prescription steroids, and pill making equipment to manufacture steroid drugs to sell, according to an affidavit filed by Food and Drug Administration special agent William Hughes.
“Based on the evidence collected, Cardarelli was maintaining a drug laboratory for the illegal manufacturing and distribution of large quantities of misbranded prescription drugs, including controlled substances.” Hughes recorded in his affidavit.
A confidential informant contacted the Derry Police Department with information about Cardarelli’s importation of steroids. In the affidavit, Hughes states that Cardarelli ordered approximately 50 shipments of illicit drugs from China.
After executing a search warrant on Thursday, March 23, Hughes found 4800 vials and bottles of illicit drugs, identified as Nandrolone Phenylpropionate, Trenbolone Acetate, Dromostanolone Propionate, Boldenone Undecylenate, Testosterone Propionate, Trenbolone Enanthate, Nandrolone Decanoate, Testosterone Enanthate and Testosterone Cypionate. All are schedule III controlled substances and prescription drugs.
Cardarelli’s two cell phones were also seized during the search. Allegedly, Cardarelli used the encrypted social media messaging app WhatsApp to contact a supplier named Eric Wang in China to order the substances, as well as vials, labels, and boxes. He also allegedly used WhatsApp to communicate with potential clients.
Chemical binding agents commonly used in tablet pill production, a pill press, and empty bottles were also found during the search.
Cardarelli will have a detention hearing on Friday, July 21, to determine if he will be released on bail or continued to be held in custody.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
