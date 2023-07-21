DERRY — A Derry man was charged and arraigned Thursday on one count of sexually assaulting a minor, three counts of possessing child pornography, and four counts of producing child pornography.
Derry Police received two Cybertip reports for apparent child pornography July 10, indicating that Sean Bailey, 29, had videos saved on his Verizon Cloud of what appeared to be child pornography, including videos and images of a girl 8- to 9-years-old who appeared to be one of Bailey's family members.
Detective Scott Tompkins, assisted by other members of the Derry Police Department and a member of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children task force, executed a search warrant July 19. A Verizon tablet was among the items seized.
Files on the tablet included videos and images of child pornography, as well as face swap images featuring adult females engaging in sexual activity, but the faces were superimposed with one belonging to the female juvenile.
In an affidavit, Bailey admits to sexually assaulting the 8-year-old. The report says he started assaulting her in 2022, and assaulted her five times, three of the assaults taking place in Jaffrey, and two in Derry.
When asked if the man in the videos that he allegedly produced were of him, Bailey said, “Everything is me, her.”
Bailey is being held without bail pending his next hearing, which has not been scheduled yet. The Derry police said the investigation is still ongoing.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
