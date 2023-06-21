WORCESTER — A Derry, N.H., man was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her to death on July 2019 inside a busy Worcester restaurant, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced.
A jury found Carlos Asencio, 32, guilty of premeditating the murder of 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski of Webster, a women he briefly dated for three months. Tuesday's verdict came after eight days of witness testimony in Worcester Superior Court and jury location visits to the scene of the crime. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
“The loss of Amanda was devastating and tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. No one should ever have to go through something as horrible as this,” Early said. “We can only hope this verdict helps the family find some justice.”
On July 3, 2019, Asencio went to O'Connor's Restaurant knowing Dabrowski was attending a book club meeting there. He proceeded to attack her — stabbing her 58 times in 15 seconds with a knife in each hand.
Restaurant staff and patrons, including Allen Corson Jr. of Canterbury, Conn., stepped in to subdue Asencio until help arrived.
Worcester Police arrived on scene to find Dabrowski suffering from the stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a few hours later at a local hospital.
Asencio was also found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as he stabbed Corson Jr. who tried to pull Asencio off Dabrowski.
Asencio met Dabrowski at Bristol Myers Squibb where they both worked.
During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Scanlon said Asencio wanted revenge for the break-up, which he felt led to him losing his job and becoming homeless.
State prosecutors said his actions the week leading up to Dabrowski's murder showed he had formulated a plan to act against his victim with extreme violence. That included going to his victim's house to secretly tape a cell phone under her car to track her whereabouts.
The defense did not deny Asencio killed Dabrowski, but tried to prove he did it because of a psychotic episode due to mental illness.
Asencio is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.
