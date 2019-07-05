DERRY — A Derry man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a Worcester bar while she attended a book club meeting there and was walking out of the restroom, court documents say.
Several months before, according to police records, he was charged with breaking into the victim's home in Ayer, Massachusetts.
Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, was arraigned Friday in Worcester District Court for murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant.
A judge ordered Asencio held without bail and sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 20-day psychological evaluation. Ascencio is said to have heard voices in his head for the last two years.
The stabbing happened Wednesday at O'Connor's Restaurant, at 1160 Boylston St., police said.
There, police said they found Amanda Dabrowski, 31, badly hurt. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to police.
Also at the restaurant officers saw several patrons holding Asencio down, they said. Police said Ascensio was armed with two knives.
He stabbed Dabrowski 15 to 20 times before several other patrons came to her aid and restrained Ascensio, police said.
One of them, Allen Corson Jr., of Canterbury, Connecticut, said publicly that he received a cut that required stitches.
In April, Dabrowski walked into the Ayer Police Department claiming she had been attacked in her home, and that she knew the assailant, later identified as Asencio, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office.
Following the investigation, Asencio was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, armed home invasion, assault with intent to murder, armed masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a household or family member.
Asencio had fled to Mexico, police said, and the U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for him since.
Police obtained and executed a search warrant on Ascenio's home and applied for an arrest warrant on April 25.