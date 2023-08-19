CONCORD — A Derry man was indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury for importing, manufacturing and distributing steroids.
According to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young, Ralph Cardarelli, 44, was originally arrested and charged on July 17. His indictment is for distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and causing a drug to become misbranded after shipment in interstate commerce.
Derry police and federal investigators found more than 4,800 bottles of controlled substances and prescription drugs, according to the report. Among the drugs seized were Nandrolone Phenylpropionate; Trenbolone Acetate; Dromostanolone Propionate; Boldenone Undecylenate; Testosterone Propionate; Trenbolone Enanthate; Nandrolone Decanoate; Testosterone Enanthate; and Testosterone Cypionate, all of which are commonly referred to as steroids.
Cardarelli’s charges for possession and distribution carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison, at least 2 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $500,000. The charges for causing a drug to be misbranded after being shipped via interstate commerce carries a sentence of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
