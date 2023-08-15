DERRY — The former owner of SportsZone was sentenced to prison for 25 years on numerous felony charges of sexual assault, as well as witness tampering.
Dennis Reed, 78, who also volunteered as a girls youth basketball coach, was sentenced last Thursday on nine charges of sexual assault and eight charges felonious sexual assault. He was originally convicted of the charges in late February.
The victim disclosed that Reed began grooming her in 2005, when she was 11-years-old, and began abusing her when she was 16. She was one of the athletes on Reed’s youth basketball team.
After the jury convicted Reed, he contacted Jeremy M. Faulkner, 42, from Hudson to gain contact information of the victim. On recordings played at the sentencing hearing last week, Reed claimed the victim was after money and that she was still to blame.
Faulkner was arrested in May.
