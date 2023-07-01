WORCESTER — A Derry man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend inside a Worcester restaurant in 2019 was sentenced for the first-degree murder on Thursday, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said.
Judge Janet Kenton-Walker sentenced Carlos Asencio, 32, to life in prison without the possibility of parole — a mandatory sentence for the first-degree conviction.
On June 20, a jury found Asencio guilty of killing 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski of Webster by stabbing her 58 times in 15 seconds on July 3, 2019 inside O’Connor’s Restaurant where she was attending a book club meeting.
Asencio was additionally sentenced to nine-to-ten years, concurrent, for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for stabbing Allen Corson Jr. of Canterbury, Conn., a restaurant patron who tried to subdue and pull him off of Dabrowski.
State prosecutors said Asencio wanted revenge for Dabrowski ending their brief relationship, which he felt was the reason why he later became homeless and lost his job.
The jury concluded Asencio premeditated Dabrowski’s murder by devising a plan that began to take shape a week leading up to her death.
Asencio bought a car off Craigslist and used the vehicle to go to Dabrowski’s house a few days before and secretly taped a cell phone under her car so he could track her location through an application shared with another phone.
He headed to the Worcester restaurant on the July night, knowing Dabrowski would be there for book club that was taking place in one of O’Connor’s rooms. Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Scanlon said he was calm, as he walked room-to-room looking for her “to hunt her down.”
Scanlon added when Asencio saw his victim, he sprinted toward her and began stabbing her with a knife in each hand.
Scanlon said Asencio was suicidal in the moments after he stabbed Dabrowski, yelling that he did not deserve to live.
Dabrowski was treated on-scene by Worcester Police after restaurant staff and patrons tried to help. She was then transported to a local hospital where she died four hours later.
Asencio is currently in custody at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.
