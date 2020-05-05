DERRY, N.H. — A Derry man was flown to a Boston hospital Tuesday morning after being injured in a motorcycle crash on Brian Avenue.
Police responded to reports of the crash at 6:34 a.m. and located a 2014 Honda 500 motorcycle lying on its side on the edge of the road.
The operator of the motorcycle, Chad Mazzatto, 23, of 30 Kendall Pond Road was lying on the road with an apparent head injury according to a Derry police statement. His helmet was located a short distance away.
Preliminary information indicated that Mazzatto was traveling eastbound on Brian Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crossed the westbound lane, dropped onto its side and it along with Mazzatto slid into landscape stones at the edge of a nearby property, the statement said.
Mazzato was the only person involved in the crash. He was taken by Derry ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry and then immediately transferred via Med Flight to a Boston hospital trauma center with a serious head injury, according to the statement, and is believed to be in stable condition.
A section of Brian Avenue was closed for more than five hours while the Derry Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police say. The accident team investigation is ongoing.