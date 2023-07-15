DERRY — The Derry Medical Center Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 16 students who graduated in 2023 from Bedford High School, Goffstown High School, Londonderry High School, Pinkerton Academy (Derry), Salem High School, Raymond High School, and Windham High School.
One of those students, Chloe Jesmer from Pinkerton Academy, received the $1,000 Julie Vander Mark Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded each year in memory of a DMC physician assistant who died in 2016.
Other scholarship winners are: Ela Goucher and Anna Stavropoulos, Bedford High School; Ann Kelly, Goffstown High School; Makenzie Bodkin, Gabriella Crockwell, Hannah Nelson, Mia Stowell, Londonderry High School; Nieve Boulter, Ali Carney, Chloe Jemser, Lillian Koestner, Sophia Phanuef; Caitlynn Fournier, Raymond High School; Rachel Carr, Chloe Stone, Salem High School, and Emily Manning, Windham High School.
In 2023 the DMC Charitable Foundation also made $1,000 donations to Derry Public Library; Leach Library (Londonderry); Nesmith Library (Windham) and Bedford Public Library.
Since its inception in 2006, the DMC Charitable Foundation has awarded $163,000 in scholarship funds to 131 high school students.
The scholarship program is managed by John Overton, DMC Charitable Foundation Program Coordinator, and involves collaboration with high school guidance counselors in each community who distribute scholarship applications and essay criteria to seniors who will be attending an accredited university or college and are enrolled in a medical/healing arts program.
DMC Board President Christine Hand said in a press release that supporting communities served by DMC is part of the role as medical professionals.
“Through the DMC Charitable Foundation, we seek to help build and maintain stronger, healthier communities,” Hand said. “Many of this year’s scholarship recipients will go on to become the next generation of healers and we are pleased to support their endeavors. When it is their turn to practice medicine, it is our hope that they will, in turn, support the communities where they live and work.”
DMC Primary Care has been providing comprehensive care to patients of all ages since 1964. DMC is a physician-owned, independent primary care practice. The Derry Medical Center (DMC) Charitable Foundation was created in 2006 to support the communities served by each primary care office location.
And as DMC’s footprint has grown, the DMC Charitable Foundation has extended its support into new communities.
In addition to providing funds to local non-profit organizations, libraries, youth programs and sports teams, DMC awards annual scholarship funds to local high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education in a medically-related field.
