DERRY — Police have identified the man who was killed in a solo motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Matthew Spoor, a 38-year-old Derry man, was the driver of the only vehicle involved in an accident on Aug. 19 about 9:50 p.m. The crash was on Kendall Pond Road near Michael Avenue in Derry.
When police arrived, a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was on its side, Spoor was found several feet away with many injuries. First responders began treating him at the scene and Spoor was later transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he later died from his injuries.
According to a press release, police believe that Spoor hit a rock on the right-side shoulder and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police are still investigating this fatality.
