BRENTWOOD — A trial date for the man accused of murdering a Derry restaurant owner has been tentatively scheduled for November of 2024.
The trial of John L. Kratz, 27, of Candia in the murder of his uncle, John Kratz Jr., 64, of Sandown, has been scheduled for Nov. 4-12 at a status conference on Aug. 23.
The next update on this case will be at the dispositional hearing on Feb. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Kratz was arrested on May 18 at the Lobster Claw II restaurant on charges of second-degree murder. The charge requires prosecutors to prove he “knowingly caused the death of another.”
If convicted, Katz faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Currently, he is being held without bail while awaiting trial.
Kratz was employed as a kitchen manager and chef at Lobster Claw II, where Kratz Jr., was a co-owner with his brother Lee Kratz.
Kratz Jr. was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy report stated that Kratz Jr. died from a bullet wound to the head.
Prosecutors have not released any information as to the motive for the alleged murder.
