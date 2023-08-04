DERRY — It was an emotional night Wednesday when the Planning Board said goodbye to a longtime associate.
Elizabeth Robidoux, the planning assistant for the town, has resigned her position and will be moving to a higher position in another town. Robidoux had been the planning assistant for 16 years.
John O’Connor, chair of the Planning Board, choked up as he announced Robidoux’s resignation.
“She’s given me a lot of guidance,” O’Connor said. “It’s with a lot of sorrow that we’re going to lose her, but I’m so glad she’s going to be respected and is moving to a position of higher authority than she’s had before.”
O’Connor and Town Committee representative David Granese presented Robidoux with flowers. Granese, who had been the chair of the Planning bBard in the past, said “Derry’s going to be lost without you.”
George Sioras, the planning director, said he’s thankful for the years of work he has had with her and the friendship they developed. He asked the board to go easy on him for the time being since Robidoux did so much to help him and the town.
“It’s like losing my right arm,” Sioras said, adding that the new position will be a great opportunity for Robidoux and that her new town of employment is lucky to have her.
Robidoux said she is extremely thankful for her time in Derry, the friendships she’s made, and the opportunities she’s had.
“I have really enjoyed my tenure here, mentoring under George … and the opportunities I’ve been given in the town to learn and grow in this profession,” Robidoux said. “It’s been a true honor to serve the town.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at k.sahagian@northofboston.com
