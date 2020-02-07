DERRY — It's a new updated plan to help gauge where the community may be headed in the future.
Derry's newest master plan was adopted by the Planning Board at a meeting Feb. 5.
The months-long process wrapped up after many meetings, community forums and input on what Derry's priorities should be moving forward and what goals should top the list of things to get done over as part of town planning over the next decade.
The master plan process is typically done every five to 10 years.
Derry had its last master plan update approved in 2010 and that included community profiles, surveys and collective meetings joining many stakeholders in the process.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based Community Circle group supported Derry with the master plan update.
Past public forums have offered information and input from residents, business owners and other stakeholders about what's best for the town, what the future holds and what people might like to see in Derry.
Community Circle Principal Daphne Politis offered her final thoughts on the process at the recent board meeting, giving one more overview of key points. That included the six goals that were identified and are included in the three-volume document.
Those goals are Making Derry a Destination; Encouraging Economic Development Activity; Opportunities and Challenges provided by Exit 4A; Promoting Derry as a place to Live; Health and Wellness; and Conserve Energy & Plan for Resilience.
Politis noted each goal has objectives and strategies included to help with implementation. An involved recreation study of the town will also be added into the final master plan once complete.
Politis thanked the town for all its support.
"It was really wonderful getting to know Derry," she said.
Derry Planning Director George Sioras said the process garnered a lot of public support and information on how residents' feel about their community and its future.
The 18-month process included numerous workshops, community forums, surveys of all ages groups, public comment boards located around town and visits to Pinkerton Academy to talk to students about the future of Derry.
"I think we touched everyone and we are happy with the document produced," Sioras said.
The updated master plan document will be available on Derry's town website.