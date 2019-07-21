DERRY — It's a plan that will someday change the look of a corner in town that was once home to a flea market.
The corner at 36 South Main St. and Island Pond Road will be home to the new plan to bring a convenience store, gas station and drive-through doughnut shop to town.
Representatives of Grand View Farm Realty LLC returned before the Planning Board at a recent meeting to give more details on the plan. Developers are Howie and Ralph Glynn.
The board granted approval for the project.
Grand View Farm Realty purchased the old flea market property in 2017 according to town assessment records.
The property is about one acre and located in the town's General Commercial IV zoning district.
Since that is a very busy intersection in town, developers worked with the state's Department of Transportation to plan intersection upgrades that would be needed to support the project.
The plan includes a 3,999-square-foot building, with 3,080 square feet to be used for the convenience store area and the remaining area to be a Dunkin' Donuts' drive-up with a small counter area inside.
The entrance would be off Island Pond Road and intersection improvements would include expanding lanes for those exit and entrance features.
Many said that intersection is a busy one.
Stark Road resident James Zaniboni said he is concerned about traffic but supports the plan and development in town.
"There is a lot of traffic, I understand that, but we are going to have traffic," he said. "I like to see business in town. It's been two years in the planning, traffic is going to be an issue. At the end of the day, we need to grow this town."
Rick Metts owns Clam Haven, located on the opposite corner from the planned project. He said he "lives" at the business six months out of the year and has seen many traffic snarls and accidents at that intersection over the past three decades. But Metts said the Glynn plan would be a great addition to the town.
"Traffic is bad all over the place," Metts said. "I've seen more accidents in past years than I do now. I think it's going to be good for the town for them to be here."
Beverly Glynn said her family is a four-generation business and said they are looking forward to growing at this Derry location.
"I think you would be very proud to have us in your community," she told planning board members. "Our family gets involved. We don't just come in, we stay and work in the community."
The Grand View Farm flea market operated at that corner in Derry for decades before closing down several years ago.