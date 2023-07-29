DERRY — Police received a report on Thursday afternoon of a man who exposed his genitals to a woman on the Derry Rail Trail.
The woman was walking alone on the rail trail when she said she noticed a man who was standing at the side of the trail. When she reached his location, the man allegedly pulled the front of his pants down and exposed his genitals to her, before quickly pulling up his pants and walking away on the trail.
The woman managed to take a photo of the man as he walked away.
The man is about 25 to 35 years old, around six feet tall with a slender build and dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing red jogging pants, a black T-shirt, and black shoes.
Police are investigating and have increased patrols around and on the path for now.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com.
