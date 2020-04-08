DERRY — A 23-year-old woman has been missing for three weeks.
Amanda Grazewski was last seen in Derry on March 17, according to police. She was staying with a friend on Birch Street and left that person's residence early in the morning without her purse, cell phone or other belongings.
Grazewski has a history of substance abuse, police said. She is known to travel to Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.
She does not own or have access to a vehicle, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Grazewski's whereabouts is asked to call the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.