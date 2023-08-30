DERRY — First-day jitters didn’t affect everyone at South Range Elementary School.
Lily-Anne Small, a 7-year-old starting second grade, was the first student outside the school this morning, holding two Dunkin’ frozen drinks. She confidently handed one to Principal Matthew Olsen, as he knelt to talk with her.
“I used to tease her about bringing these in all last year,” Olsen said, laughing. “It’s really special for her to bring me one.”
South Range Elementary School was bustling with kids, parents, teachers, and dogs at the first drop off of the year.
Estella Castro, who’s almost 10 and starting fourth grade, was a little more hesitant than some other students to head to her classroom. Her mom, Christy Castro, said she was hopeful that this would be a good year, even with the big move happening next year.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” Castro said about her daughter’s school year. “She’s been through it before, but she’s nervous.”
The assistant principal, Michelle Cremone, helped incoming kindergarteners find their teachers and greeted returning students with high fives and big waves. She, along with other teachers and assistants, got kids to where they were meant to be as quickly as possible as wave after wave of students showed up.
“It’s exciting, and heartbreaking,” said Jeremy Dominick after his son, Nash, gave a present and a fist bump to his kindergarten teacher. Dominick said that Nash is his youngest child, but he isn’t worried about the new school year.
Even with the new beginnings, this is also the end of an era for South Range, and the other Derry elementary schools. At the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, fifth grade will be moved into West Running Brook along with sixth grade to form one of two intermediate schools in the system.
The Derry School Board voted in February to reorganize the school systems, and introduce two intermediate schools instead of one six through eight middle school. At the most recent school board meeting, it was recommended that the fifth grade would have two core teachers, and sixth graders have three core teachers.
In addition to the restructuring of the education system, the school board also voted in June that Derry Village Elementary will be closed down. The committee found that the structure was no longer safe for students to be educated in. The closure will mean that the elementary schools need to be redistricted.
At South Range, even though the change is a year away, some parents were still feeling apprehension over the future.
“This year is very sad,” said Jackie McPherson as she dropped off her son Jaxson and daughter Abby. “I’m not a fan of it at all. Fifth grade belongs in elementary school.”
Jaxson is starting fourth grade this year, and will be part of the first class of students to partake in the intermediate program.
“All my kids have loved this school,” said McPherson. “I’m just happy to be a South Ranger and I wish it would stay open forever.”
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.