DERRY — School Board members are still wrestling with the idea of redistricting the elementary schools, as well as the cost associated with renovating schools and potentially building a new school.
Board secretary Paul Lutz and board member Brenda Willis raised concerns over the potential plans, albeit for different reasons.
Lutz said he was concerned about the cost associated with the plans but his major worry was that the committee was taking on too many things at the same time, between looking at redistricting, renovations, and the potential for a new school building.
The school board voted 6-1 to support the administration’s push for a new school building in February. Right now, the building isn’t a sure thing, though. The school board is planning on having a new school decided in the March 2024 elections.
The tentative plan is to close an elementary school and redistrict all the other schools. If the new school gets the votes, it would replace the closed school.
A major shakeup
The elementary schools would become kindergarten through fourth, with one of the middle school buildings housing fifth and sixth grades, the other seventh and eighth.
Willis, the only member to vote against the new school in February, said that redistricting while building a new school and renovating other ones would be too much disruption for students.
“Why are we disrupting the district if the plan of the board is to build a new school?” Willis asked. “Don’t reconfigure the district; move forward with what you believe is best.”
Superintendent Austin Garofalo said the best way to build a new school is to close one of the aging, outdated schools and to reconfigure the district. While there will be disruption to the students, Garofalo said he believes it will be a positive change, both for the students’ socialization and education.
“When you see this new intermediate school and the curriculum that is going to be developed and the team concept that’s going to be developed, I believe it’s going to be better for the children of Derry,” Garofalo said.
Renovations needed
Board member Cairnie Pokorney said it’s important to consider the cost of the buildings, but determine what spaces aren’t conducive to teaching in the 21st century.
“They haven’t seen significant improvements from the time they were built,” Pokorney said. “When they were built they didn’t have overhead projectors, let alone laptops for every kid.”
In early June, reports by Lincoln/Haney Engineering Associates and Gale Associates highlighted what each of the schools would need for repairs and the potential cost. The reports showed many of the schools in need of costly renovations.
Jason MacLeon, a School Board member, said the district would need $130 million to make all of the changes necessary, emphasizing the need for a new building.
“It’s an astronomical number that doesn’t fit into any type of budget that we can write,” MacLeon said, adding that building a new school, and trying to make necessary renovations to existing ones now, was the best option.
“It makes sense to work hard for what the majority believes is the best option for the students and faculty moving forward in the long term so they aren’t faced with these issues in 20, 30, 40 years,” MacLeon said.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
