DERRY — The School Board is heading into important work in the weeks ahead, including making a decision possibly next month on a potential school closure and which school may be the one to shutter its doors.
Prior to that decision, board members recently talked about goals and the main issues needing their attention the most.
At a meeting May 9, the board’s projected goals for the 2023-2024 school year were outlined — a list of six goals and objectives board members agreed to focus on.
A top goal was communication and making sure the board communicates effectively with families, staff, students and other school district stakeholders.
The objective to get that done is going to be planning monthly informal, in-person listening sessions where board members will gather with the public to listen to concerns.
The first session is tentatively planned for Wednesday, May 24, with the most likely location the Derry Public Library. More details will be available on the school district site.
“This is definitely a work in progress,” said board Chairman Jonathan Dugan, “but I’m glad we have the first one scheduled.”
Another goal is to provide high-quality learning opportunities for all student and to continue to develop and support a pre-K through grade eight plan for a successful curriculum.
Another goal making the list was to support staff by fostering relationships and providing appropriate resources. Ways to accomplish this, board members said, included increasing board member engagement at school events and highlighting staff achievements regularly at board meetings.
Another goal is to provide for quality education in a fiscally responsible way by refining the budget process and advocating for additional funding sources to support the district’s facilities and their care.
Making the final decision on what school may close is a top goal, to be followed by a project plan for facilities.
Developing a five-year strategic plan made the goal list, with a facilitator to support that effort.
Board members also talked about the best location for board meetings. Right now, the meetings are held at West Running Brook Middle School in the cafeteria.
Some board members supported a possible move to the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School library. There was also talk about moving school meetings to the Derry Municipal Center’s main meeting room on the third floor.
That, some said, would help foster stronger relationships between the school district and town.
Board member Brenda Willis supported the idea of remaining in a school district building for meetings.
“I prefer our buildings,” Willis said, adding many times school groups will come before the board to showcase programs and their events and remaining at a school helps support those students and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.