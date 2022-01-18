DERRY — Details on the school district’s spending plan were presented at a public hearing recently, with school officials saying the budget was well-crafted and also a lot of hard work.
The total proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023 is $94.2 million. That number also includes the district’s self-funded food service and other federal programs.
In her budget presentation during the hearing Jan. 11, district Business Administrator Jane Simard said the proposed numbers were planned and studied for months, due to the hard work of administration, staff and the volunteer Fiscal Advisory Committee.
Decisions were made, Simard added, to make sure students continued to receive the best education while also keeping a fiscally responsible budget in mind.
Pinkerton Academy’s proposed budget for Derry’s high school students is also included, including general and special education, and approximately $28.5 million.
The Next Charter School, located at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, expects about 77 Derry students to attend next year, representing $770,441 in the operating budget number.
Derry’s student transportation costs have increased by about $23,000, Simard said, with the proposed total in the budget at $3.9 million servicing students in grades pre-K through grade 12. That also covers transportation costs for special education students within the district and those receiving services out of district.
Also included are proposed staffing changes, including adding a part-time Human Resources assistant, and one elementary classroom teacher.
Those positions would be paid through the federal ESSER COVID-related funding the district received at no tax impact.
Along with the proposed operating budget, warrant articles include a collective bargaining agreement between the School Board and the Derry Education Association and also an article dealing with the union agreement between School Board and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council No. 93, Local 1801.
If the budget and all warrant articles are approved, Simard said an estimated tax impact could be $1.12.
Derry School Board Chairman Erika Cohen echoed Simard’s thanks to all involved in crafting the budget, giving special recognition to those who served on the Fiscal Advisory Committee.
“We appreciated your time and effort and the effort of the entire board, crafting a budget we hope the community will back,” Cohen said.
The annual deliberative session is Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. at the West Running Brook Middle School gymnasium and will also be live-streamed through the district website.
Election day is Tuesday, March 8, when residents will consider the school budget and warrant articles, and also choose school and town elected officials.
The town of Derry handles its budget differently and will begin the process in the spring with annual budget approval in May.