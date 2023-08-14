DERRY — With the closing of downtown institution The Grind Rail Trail Cafe came people lamenting the loss of their favorite coffee shop, but also came the memories patrons had of the community built by it.
“Melanie and Glenn, appreciate all that you have done to help the town become more of a community over the past 10 years. Wish you both the very best in your new chapter and closing this one, know that you did the very best to give people a place to be,” wrote Rick Metts on The Grind’s Facebook page.
It was a hard decision for Melanie Davis to close The Grind, she said. The shop served its last customers on July 30, but the community has still been reaching out to Davis on social media and in person to let her know exactly what the cafe meant to them.
Lovers of The Grind have taken to social media to talk about their favorite memories and to wish Davis well in her future endeavors.
“The Grind was my refuge from the day you opened … You are one of the reasons that Derry was one of the best places that the Army ever sent me. So many memories come from your kindness and I will always be grateful for my time there,” wrote Jose Alfaro on Facebook.
While talking about the love and devotion of the cafe’s supporters, Davis started to get choked up. She said she was so touched to see how many people had been affected by her small business.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Davis said. “I think the amount of gratitude that I feel to people supporting that initial business concept of a community holding hands together is so overwhelming.”
Davis said her original plan when she opened The Grind a decade ago was to create a space where everyone felt welcome. She called the cafe a secret community center for the town. In addition to being a gathering place for locals, she created a menu that featured locally- sourced ingredients.
One reason Davis decided to close the coffee shop was her growing inability to use locally produced food.
With rising inflation affecting prices, Davis said that she would have to consider using a restaurant supplier, like Cysco, to keep open. To Davis, that wasn’t an option.
“I know the people who raised the hens and the guys who delivered the milk and raised the cows,” Davis said. “That’s what (The Grind) was for. Ultimately, it was my decision that I didn’t want to mess with this family we’ve made.”
While The Grind is closed, it doesn’t mean that Davis is stepping away from the high profile she’s created in Derry. She is going to continue to volunteer for the town and be an active member in the community.
The love and support she and her family and employees have received since The Grind closed has been astronomical, she said. To her, it’s proof that closing a restaurant doesn’t mean she failed her mission to bring Derry together.
“It single handedly shows me that we did it,” Davis said. “We accomplished what The Grind was about. It’s the greatest gift people could give me, on my exit, to show me that it was a success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.