DERRY — The summer concerts series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, begins June 13 as many favorites return to the park stage with a variety of music for every kind of audience.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m., weather permitting. The park is located next to the Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Kicking off the 2023 season are The Reminisants on June 13 with these performers slated for the following weeks: B Street Bombers, June 20; Lexi James, June 27; North River Music, July 3; Tru Diamond, July 13; Mo Bounce, July 25; The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8; Beatlejuice on Aug. 15 and Brandy rounding out the season on Aug. 22.
To learn more about the summer concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Register to vote in Atkinson
ATKINSON — The Supervisors of the Checklist will meet on Tuesday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
The supervisors will meet for corrections of the checklist and to register voters. Address and party changes will be accepted as well.
Please bring a photo ID and proof of residence.
Learn how to write family stories
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library and Plaistow Historical society will host an interactive workshop on penning family stories on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 85 Main St.
The workshop, led by Maura MacNeil, explores the human instinct to tell life stories and what memories are carried throughout life to be told over and over.
Participants will explore the themes of family, memory and place through sample narratives and a series of short writing exercises to gain perspectives on how to preserve their own personal, generational, and communal history.
Those interested should register at plaistowlibrary.com.
Patriotic Walk/Run to be held in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Recreation Advisory Committee will hold the sixth annual Patriotic Walk/Run on Saturday, July 1, at 9 a.m. at Fields of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive.
The free race will begin and end at the Field of Dreams. There are two courses — either one mile or 2.5 miles.
Those interested can pre-register at salemnh.myrec.com. There will also be registration on the morning of the event starting at 8 a.m.
For more information, contact the Salem Recreation Department at 603-685-6411.
Common Man eyes Derry
DERRY — The site of a former Wendy’s restaurant at 56 Crystal Ave. could host a new Common Man location.
The Zoning Board recently unanimously granted variances to help pave the way for a new Common Man Roadside project joining a convenience-style store/deli and gas station at the location.
The proposed store would occupy approximately 4,900-square-feet. In addition to the store, there would be six fuel dispensing islands planned.
Other Common Man Roadside market and deli businesses offering fuel are located in Manchester, Hooksett and Plymouth.
Grant funds available to law enforcement
CONCORD – New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and Attorney General John Formella announced the availability of additional grant funding to local and county law enforcement agencies for the purchase and use of body-worn and dashboard cameras.
The grant funds will provide selected agencies with an opportunity to defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and vehicles with cameras.
The deadline for law enforcement agencies to apply is Friday, June 30, 2023, at noon. Grant applications can be found at dos.nh.gov/grants/body-worn-and-dashboard-camera-grant.
Questions can be directed to Pam Urban-Morin with the New Hampshire Department of Safety Grants Management Bureau at 603-271-7663.
Danville plans town-wide yard sale
DANVILLE — A town-wide yard sale will take place on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
Registration is now open and the cost is $10 to sign up and be included on the map. Applications are due by June 15, and are available at Danville Town Hall, 210 Main St, or at townofdanville.org.
