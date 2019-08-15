DERRY — A 19-year-old Derry man died Wednesday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with a car on Rt. 102, police said.
Police said the motorcyclist, Sean O'Connor, was transported to Parkland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The car involved with the crash was driven by Wanda Desaulniers, 82, of Derry, according police. Police said she was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.
After an initial investigation, police said O'Connor was driving west in the area of Regency Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown.
Desaulniers was driving the opposite direction at the same time, police said.
Police said they were forced to close the road for several hours while the crash was investigated.
Anyone who was in the area at about 5 p.m. Wednesday night and saw something related to the crash should call Derry police at 603-432-6111.