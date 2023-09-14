DERRY — Empathy is on the lesson plan for kids in the Derry public school system as a result of several initiatives now under way.
Joe Crawford, assistant superintendent, and Kim Conant, director of curriculum and federal grants, presented at Tuesday’s School Board meeting on how the district’s students are faring with social and emotional issues in the wake of COVID-19.
“We’re at a place where we think about the importance of a well-rounded education and that we clarify what our expectations are for children,” said Crawford.
Social-emotional learning refers to a student’s development of self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that will follow them into the adult world, Crawford said.
The school system has decided to follow the CASEL framework, which focuses on five key elements: self awareness, social awareness, responsible decision-making, self-management, and relationship skills.
The model was developed by CASEL, a nonprofit that aims to make evidence-based social-emotional learning (SEL) an integral part of PreK-12 education. The framework focuses on how to promote so-called “soft skills” across many settings . Conant said the district chose CASEL because it is comprehensive and also grounded in scientific research.
Over the summer, 27 teachers and administrators went to an intensive training program to learn how to use the CASEL model. Teachers and administrators not able to attend will participate in book studies, so students and teachers will all have consistent terms and language surrounding the practice, Conant said.
School Board member Cairnie Pokorney asked if there were any specific groups of students who were struggling with these interpersonal skills, and how the system plans to address it.
Crawford answered that, while there isn’t data to support it yet, he believes that the isolation from COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors like social media, stunted some children in key developmental ages, like second and third grades, for social emotional development.
“Understanding things like turn taking can be really hard for children [and] effective communication skills can be really hard if you’ve been isolated,” Crawford said. “As you get to older students, self awareness is really important for older students. Our goal is for them to develop this self-efficacy belief that they’re in control.”
This type of education has already been reflected in students’ report cards, Crawford said. There’s a section on report cards called “dispositions,” which is how social and emotional learning is being described.
“Things like perseverance, like self-knowledge, those are really social-emotional learning competencies,” Crawford said. “We learn how to be by being around other people. By thoughtfully, actively designing opportunities to reinforce these ideas, we’re supporting our kids’ development of these skills.”
