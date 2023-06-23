NASHUA — A Derry woman who was a former New Hampshire state representative, was arrested on June 22 on a felony warrant for distributing child sexual abuse images, Nashua Police reported.
Stacie Laughton, 39, was additionally charged with three counts of distributing the images.
On June 20, officers responded to a local facility for a juvenile matter where they spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton had distributed sexually explicit images of kids, police said. Nashua Police made the arrest.
Laughton previously served in the New Hampshire House of Representative for Nashua.
Nashua Police held Laughton on preventive detention.
She will be arraigned today in Hillsborough Superior Court-South.
According to court documents, if Laughton is released, she cannot have any contact with anyone under the age of 16, unless they are her own children.
On the same day, Nashua Police arrested another New Hampshire woman, Lindsay Groves, on child sexual abuse images and child exploitation charges after completing an investigation that she had been involved with crimes against minors.
Groves, 38, of Hudson, allegedly took nude photos of underage children inside the bathroom of the Creative Minds, a Tyngsborough daycare where she worked, according to court documents.
She allegedly used bathroom breaks, such as routine diaper changes before nap time, to take the photos in a private bathroom and send the photos by text message.
From May 2022 to June 2023, Groves is accused of sending those photos to someone with whom she previously shared an intimate relationship.
A forensic review found over 2,500 text messages exchanged between Groves and the person discussing and transferring the photos. At least four messages discovered include sexually explicit images of children who appear to be between three to five years old.
Groves is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Boston today.
This is an ongoing investigation.
