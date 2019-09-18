DERRY — Town councilors are pondering what constitutes a nuisance in town after hearing from a resident who said she was told her rooster violated a town ordinance.
Debra Garman of 15 Hunter Drive came before the Town Council during the public portion of the Sept. 17 meeting, saying she received a notice from the town code enforcement officer saying her rooster was being a nuisance.
Garman said a neighbor had complained various times to the town about her rooster.
Garman said town enforcement officials came to her home three times between June 28 and Aug. 20, and all three times she was told she was compliant.
When a fourth visit took place, Garman said she was told she was no longer compliant.
"What changed?" Garman asked councilors. "I was very open, I showed him my coop, my rooster, I had nothing to hide."
Derry's current town ordinance on keeping livestock or fowl states that "At no time shall a nuisance be created or allowed to continue."
Other ordinance details handles shelter, distance from neighboring properties and that proper fencing is required to prevent the animals from escaping or trespassing on other property, both public and private.
But the wording on what constitutes a "nuisance" is vague, some councilors said.
"I've seen these issues come up over the years," said Town Council Chairman Neil Wetherbee. "We could look at redefining the 'nuisance' definition, make it more of a neighborhood nuisance, something annoying. When you don't get along with your neighbor, 'annoying' becomes more subjective."
Councilor Jim Morgan said a nuisance to one person may not be a nuisance to someone else.
"This is a farm state, this is country life, " Morgan said. "I think a nuisance needs to be a nuisance by more than two people. It needs to be a problem in the neighborhood."
Morgan agreed the language determining a nuisance could be more defined.
Councilor Joshua Bourdon said right now Garman's situation is a "he said, she said" issue.
"If there's not evidence of a rooster crowing before 7, a video, it doesn't exist in my opinion," Bourdon said. "I wouldn't act without evidence."
Councilors have heard livestock issues in past years. One most recent situation in 2015 headed to court for a final decision.
"When it is vague, a judge will decide the case," Town Administrator David Caron said.
Garman said she just wanted councilors to know her situation.
"This decision is unreasonable," Garman said. "The decision that came back was that my rooster cannot crow before 7 a.m. How exactly do you silence a rooster?"
Garman said the other option was to remove the rooster. As she is now non-compliant, Garman said she may face fines each day the situation isn't corrected.
"And I feel if my rooster needs to be silent, then dogs need to be silent," Garman added.
Councilors will have the livestock/nuisance issue on an October agenda and will hear more information about possible ways to move forward.