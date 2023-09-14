DERRY — The annual town celebration, Derryfest, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at MacGregor Park was canceled due to inclement weather.
The festival organizers were unable to find an indoor space to host the event, according to a Facebook post.
No rain date had been set as of presstime.
For more information and updates, visit derryfest.org.
Annual shish kebab dinner
SALEM – The Ararat Armenian Church will hold their annual shish kebab dinner on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 2 Salem St.
The dinner is open to the community.
Highlights of the dinner include a kids magic show at 5:30 p.m., a bounce house and face-painting for children. All activities are free.
Live music will be provided by Leo Derderian, Dave Ansbigian, Bob Arzigian and Gevork Ghiasyan. This is the first time in the church picnic’s history that live music will entertain attendees.
The event will feature a full lamb kabob dinner, with rice pilaf, salad and apple crisp for $20. Kids eat for free.
Proceeds will go back into the service of the church. There will be indoor and outdoor seating. Ticket sales are at the door.
All are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Mary Ann at 603-770-3375.
Alzheimer’s support group
HAMPTON — An Alzheimer’s support group will meet on Monday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. in person at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 298 Exeter Road.
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia isn’t easy. It is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others who understand.
The support group will also teach proven strategies to help care for family members.
Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, contact Director of Compass Programming Patricia Corso at 603-929-6300 or pcorso@cornerstonehampton.com.
Shoe drive in Atkinson
ATKINSON — Chapter D-New Hampshire of P.E.O International will continue its shoe drive to raise money to fund its scholarships during September with shoe drop-offs at the Community Center, 4 Main St.
P.E.O is an international philanthropic organization that raises money for the education of women through scholarships and other forms of financial aid.
All varieties of gently used shoes will be collected. Finance Committee members will pick up the donated shoes on a regular basis.
There will be a special container at the Community Center at 3 p.m. after the town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23, and again on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Any questions should be directed to PEOChapterDNH@gmail.com.
Donate blood
ATKINSON — The Knights of Columbus St Jude Council will hold a blood drive with the Red Cross on Friday, Oct. 6, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.